Couple charged in burglary
A Dothan couple faces burglary charges after police say they broke into a family member’s home last month.

Marcus James Jones and Kaelyn Jo Williams, both of Dothan, were arrested Wednesday and charged with third-degree burglary.

Police say the couple entered a family member’s home located in the 200 block of Superior Drive on Aug. 27 and stole multiple tools and household items.

Jones and Williams were identified by a witness during the investigation.

Both suspects are out of jail on $15,000 bond each.

