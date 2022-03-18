Court records sealed for Hartford teen indicted for manslaughter

HARTFORD — Court records for a Hartford teen charged with reckless manslaughter have been sealed by a judge who granted him youth offender status recently.

William Jackson Birdsong, 18, was indicted on charges of manslaughter and second-degree assault in a June 2021 wreck that killed a Florida woman and injured another.

Court documents filed earlier this month allege that Birdsong ignored a 14-year-old’s warnings to slow down before barreling into traffic at an estimated 68 mph. They also indicated that Birdsong had recently used marijuana as a high amount of a metabolic byproduct of THC, the psychoactive component of cannabis, was detected in his blood.

An amount of marijuana was also found in the back of the truck that Birdsong was driving.

On the day of the wreck, traffic had come to a standstill in a construction zone on Alabama Highway 167. The three-car pileup that ensued killed a Westville, Florida, woman and injured a driver of another car.

Attorneys sought youth offender status for Birdsong, which was recently granted. His juvenile status seals any further court records on the matter.

Sable Riley is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at sriley@dothaneagle.com or 334.712.7915. Support her work and that of other Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com.

