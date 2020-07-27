Cowarts man accused of sex acts with minor

“During the investigation it was determined in May 2017 Mr. Snell allegedly forced a minor female victim to engage in a sex act in the 1200 block of Ziegler Street,” Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said. “Also, in 2019 in the 800 block of Sunset Drive, Mr. Snell forced the same victim to once again engage in a sex act and at a later date inappropriately touched the minor.”