Cowarts man accused of sex acts with minor
Dothan police have charged a Houston County man accused of having inappropriate sex acts with a minor.

Tyrone Snell, 61, was arrested Friday and charged with two counts of first-degree rape and first-degree sexual abuse.

“During the investigation it was determined in May 2017 Mr. Snell allegedly forced a minor female victim to engage in a sex act in the 1200 block of Ziegler Street,” Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said. “Also, in 2019 in the 800 block of Sunset Drive, Mr. Snell forced the same victim to once again engage in a sex act and at a later date inappropriately touched the minor.”

According to Owens, a family member of the victim reported the incidents to police.

Snell is in the Houston County Jail on bonds totaling $135,000.

Cowarts man arrested after performing inappropriate sex acts with a minor

Tyrone Snell

 Houston County Sheriff's Department

