DA’s office still prosecuting former Elba principal after error in complaint

Because of an error in filed charges against a former Elba principal accused of leaving the scene of an accident with injury, the case was dismissed by a judge. However, the district attorney’s office is still prosecuting on newly re-issued assault charges.

Debra Johnson Strickland, 38, of Samson, was arrested after she was found a mile away from a crash she caused in June. The hit-and-run caused serious injuries to two victims.

She was originally charged with two counts of first-degree assault and two counts of third-degree assault under a statute that indicated she was accused of intentionally causing the wreck, which led to serious injury. A Geneva County district court judge dismissed those charges on July 1.

Kirke Adams, district attorney for Geneva and Dale County, said all four warrants issued were done so in error. Adams said the arrest warrant should have charged her with the same assault charges, but under a different statute that indicates she caused the accident while recklessly engaging in conduct that created a grave risk to another person.

He said those warrants are still pending, and Strickland will be under the same bonds.