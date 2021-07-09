DA’s office still prosecuting former Elba principal after error in complaint

Because of an error in filed charges against a former Elba principal accused of leaving the scene of an accident with injury, the case was dismissed by a judge. However, the district attorney’s office is still prosecuting on newly re-issued assault charges.
Debra Johnson Strickland, 38, of Samson, was arrested after she was found a mile away from a crash she caused in June. The hit-and-run caused serious injuries to two victims.
She was originally charged with two counts of first-degree assault and two counts of third-degree assault under a statute that indicated she was accused of intentionally causing the wreck, which led to serious injury. A Geneva County district court judge dismissed those charges on July 1.
Kirke Adams, district attorney for Geneva and Dale County, said all four warrants issued were done so in error. Adams said the arrest warrant should have charged her with the same assault charges, but under a different statute that indicates she caused the accident while recklessly engaging in conduct that created a grave risk to another person.
He said those warrants are still pending, and Strickland will be under the same bonds.
It is still unclear why she is being arrested on those charges. A call to Geneva County’s DA office was not immediately returned Friday and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division, the state agency bringing the charges, has not released new information.
David Harrison, Strickland’s attorney, said on Friday that he has still not been given all the evidence in the case and couldn’t comment on the basis for the assault charges.
“It really changes nothing,” Harrison said of the error made in the complaints. “At the end of the day, they still have to prove that my client did the crime beyond a reasonable doubt.”
He urges the community to not jump to conclusions in Strickland’s case.
She is still being charged with leaving the scene of an accident with injury.