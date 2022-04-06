Dale County resident shoots intruder

A Dale County resident shot someone trying to break into their home early Wednesday, leaving the intruder in critical condition.

Around 5:44 a.m., the Ozark-Dale County E911 received a 911 call of a burglary in progress from a resident in the 5000 block of County Road 14 in the Sylvan Grove community, according to a statement from Dale County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Mason Bynum.

“While the caller was updating dispatchers the suspect broke an exterior window of the residence and began to make entry,” the statement read. “As the suspect entered the window the homeowner discharged a firearm striking the suspect in the head.”

A deputy arrived on the scene at 5:50 a.m. and found the suspect lying unresponsive near the residence.

The suspect was transported to a local hospital and is listed in critical condition.

The investigation is still in the preliminary stages, but the sheriff’s office has consulted with the Dale County District Attorney’s Office and does not anticipate any charges at this time, according to Bynum’s statement.

The suspect will be identified and charged accordingly depending on his outcome, according to the statement.