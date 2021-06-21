Deputies investigating Newton strip club shooting

NEWTON – An early Sunday morning shooting at Teasers Gentlemen’s Club sent one woman to the hospital.
Houston County Sheriff Donald Valenza said he was among law enforcement to respond to a shots fired call at the adult entertainment venue.
Shortly after, the sheriff’s office received a call from the Enterprise Medical Center, where a woman had arrived with a gunshot wound and indicated to hospital staff she had been shot while in the Teasers parking lot.
“There was a disturbance between a man and wife inside,” Valenza said. “They left and had another disturbance outside in the parking lot.”
He said someone fired several rounds in the parking lot and investigators believe the woman was hit in the leg by a ricocheted bullet.
So, far no suspects have been identified.
Brandon Shoupe, county commissioner and chairman candidate, said in a Facebook post that this incident is another “sad chapter for an establishment we all thought would long be closed by now.”
He referenced a law passed in the mid-2000s with a goal to prevent new topless clubs from opening and eventually close existing ones. In talking with the county’s attorney, he said it appears Teasers has exploited a loophole in that law.