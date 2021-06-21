Deputies investigating Newton strip club shooting

NEWTON – An early Sunday morning shooting at Teasers Gentlemen’s Club sent one woman to the hospital.

Houston County Sheriff Donald Valenza said he was among law enforcement to respond to a shots fired call at the adult entertainment venue.

Shortly after, the sheriff’s office received a call from the Enterprise Medical Center, where a woman had arrived with a gunshot wound and indicated to hospital staff she had been shot while in the Teasers parking lot.

“There was a disturbance between a man and wife inside,” Valenza said. “They left and had another disturbance outside in the parking lot.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

He said someone fired several rounds in the parking lot and investigators believe the woman was hit in the leg by a ricocheted bullet.

So, far no suspects have been identified.

Brandon Shoupe, county commissioner and chairman candidate, said in a Facebook post that this incident is another “sad chapter for an establishment we all thought would long be closed by now.”