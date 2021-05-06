Deputies looking for help in finding suspects behind Marathon gas pump skimmer

The Houston County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two people suspected of installing a skimmer found on a Marathon gas station pump last week.

Lt. Bill Rafferty said he was dispatched to the Marathon gas station at 8390 U.S. Highway 231 South last Thursday in reference to a skimmer found on one of the gas pumps.

During the investigation, a suspect was observed downloading information from pump No. 6 while in a vehicle. The suspects’ vehicle was identified as a white 2009-2010 Ford Expedition with a black rear bumper. Suspects are believed to a Hispanic male and female.

The sheriff’s office is looking for help in identifying and finding the suspects.

