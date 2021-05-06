 Skip to main content
Deputies looking for help in finding suspects behind Marathon gas pump skimmer
Deputies looking for help in finding suspects behind Marathon gas pump skimmer

Houston Co. Sheriff's Office seeks help in illegal skimmer case

Suspects driving a white Ford Explorer are accused of installing an illegal card skimmer at a Houston County gas station.

 Sable Riley

The Houston County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two people suspected of installing a skimmer found on a Marathon gas station pump last week.

Lt. Bill Rafferty said he was dispatched to the Marathon gas station at 8390 U.S. Highway 231 South last Thursday in reference to a skimmer found on one of the gas pumps.

During the investigation, a suspect was observed downloading information from pump No. 6 while in a vehicle. The suspects’ vehicle was identified as a white 2009-2010 Ford Expedition with a black rear bumper. Suspects are believed to a Hispanic male and female.

The sheriff’s office is looking for help in identifying and finding the suspects.

