Deputies looking for help in finding suspects behind Marathon gas pump skimmer

The Houston County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two people suspected of installing a skimmer found on a Marathon gas station pump last week.
Support Local Journalism
Lt. Bill Rafferty said he was dispatched to the Marathon gas station at 8390 U.S. Highway 231 South last Thursday in reference to a skimmer found on one of the gas pumps.
During the investigation, a suspect was observed downloading information from pump No. 6 while in a vehicle. The suspects’ vehicle was identified as a white 2009-2010 Ford Expedition with a black rear bumper. Suspects are believed to a Hispanic male and female.
The sheriff’s office is looking for help in identifying and finding the suspects.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Sable Riley
Reporter II
History nut. Dr. Pepper drinker. Mom.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.