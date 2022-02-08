Dispatchers step into law enforcement's shoes to understand stresses of job

Dispatchers experienced real-life law enforcement scenarios to appreciate the intense job during safety training at Dothan’s Wallace Community College on Tuesday morning.
A group of Alabama Law Enforcement Agency dispatchers saw high-stress situations from genuine body cam footage play out on a screen, allowing attendees to observe the critical role they play in supporting State Troopers.
Jason Owen, WCCD division director for criminal justice, facilitated the demonstration using the criminal justice program’s state-of-the-art VirTra Simulator. Attending dispatchers volunteered to participate in traffic stop, domestic violence, and hostage scenarios while playing the role of a law enforcement officer in the five-panel simulator, which gave individuals a 300-degree range of view.
As dispatchers often do not know the final outcome after they dispatch emergency personnel, this training allowed them to see, participate, and react to realistic law enforcement scenarios to demonstrate what can occur once emergency personnel arrives.
“Wallace is proud to partner with ALEA and Houston County to offer this training for dispatchers," Owen said. "Dispatchers are vital in law enforcement and emergency services. They are the first individuals the public comes into contact with when there is an emergency. The information they gather and pass on to responding emergency personnel is essential and could mean the difference between life and death."
During the re-enactments, students were furnished with a simulated handgun to use on suspects if they deemed it necessary. Students also learned tactics to de-escalate situations and being vigilant of their surroundings.
State Troopers with ALEA also assisted in training by sharing their knowledge of on-the-job scenarios. Using videos and demonstrations, they taught dispatchers about how law enforcement officers experience tunnel vision and adrenaline rushes during high-stakes situations and how communication plays a significant role in these outcomes.
The VirTra simulator is used by Wallace’s criminal justice students to realistically demonstrate law enforcement scenarios. For more information about the WCCD Criminal Justice program, contact Owen at jowen@wallace.edu or 334-556-2247.
Sable Riley is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at sriley@dothaneagle.com or 334.712.7915. Support her work and that of other Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com.