Dispatchers step into law enforcement's shoes to understand stresses of job

Dispatchers experienced real-life law enforcement scenarios to appreciate the intense job during safety training at Dothan’s Wallace Community College on Tuesday morning.

A group of Alabama Law Enforcement Agency dispatchers saw high-stress situations from genuine body cam footage play out on a screen, allowing attendees to observe the critical role they play in supporting State Troopers.

Jason Owen, WCCD division director for criminal justice, facilitated the demonstration using the criminal justice program’s state-of-the-art VirTra Simulator. Attending dispatchers volunteered to participate in traffic stop, domestic violence, and hostage scenarios while playing the role of a law enforcement officer in the five-panel simulator, which gave individuals a 300-degree range of view.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

As dispatchers often do not know the final outcome after they dispatch emergency personnel, this training allowed them to see, participate, and react to realistic law enforcement scenarios to demonstrate what can occur once emergency personnel arrives.