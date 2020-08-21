 Skip to main content
DNA identifies suspect in vehicle break-in case
Dothan Police arrested a suspect accused of breaking and entering multiple vehicles on April 20.

Douglas Wesley Clark, 32, of Dothan, is charged with four counts of unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle.

According to Dothan Police Sgt. Tim Mullis, Clark was identified as the suspect through DNA.

“On April 20 Mr. Clark allegedly unlawfully entered four vehicle located at a local business in the 1200 block of North Foster Street,” Mullis said. “During the investigation, Clark’s DNA came back identifying him as a suspect. Audio equipment was taken from one of the vehicles.”

Clark is currently in the Houston County Jail on a $60,000 bond.

Douglas Wesley Clark

 Houston County Sheriff's Department
