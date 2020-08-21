DNA identifies suspect in vehicle break-in case

Dothan Police arrested a suspect accused of breaking and entering multiple vehicles on April 20.
Douglas Wesley Clark, 32, of Dothan, is charged with four counts of unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle.
According to Dothan Police Sgt. Tim Mullis, Clark was identified as the suspect through DNA.
“On April 20 Mr. Clark allegedly unlawfully entered four vehicle located at a local business in the 1200 block of North Foster Street,” Mullis said. “During the investigation, Clark’s DNA came back identifying him as a suspect. Audio equipment was taken from one of the vehicles.”
Clark is currently in the Houston County Jail on a $60,000 bond.
