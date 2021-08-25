 Skip to main content
Dothan area first responders to participate in 24-hour stair climb for 9/11 remembrance
Dothan area first responders to participate in 24-hour stair climb for 9/11 remembrance

Sept. 11, 2001 - George W. Bush, Bob Beckwith at WTC on Sept. 14

In this Sept. 14, 2001 file photo, President George W. Bush puts his arm around firefighter Bob Beckwith while standing in front of the World Trade Center in New York during a tour of the devastation. New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg says former President Bush will be among the dignitaries at a World Trade Center site ceremony to mark the 10th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. 

 Doug Mills, AP

First responders from the Dothan area will take part in carrying the U.S. flag up and down the stairs of the Civic Center without stopping for 24 hours in remembrance of the tragic event of 9/11.

Flag bearers will take 10-minute shifts starting at 8 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 10, and ending at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11, leading up to the Patriot’s Day Ceremony in the Civic Center arena.

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the attacks on the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and the crash of Flight 93 in a field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. 

The local event is a joint initiative with the City of Dothan and Houston County to remember the attacks on American soil that took 2,996 innocent lives.

“We as a country said we would never forget and on the 20th anniversary of these tragic events, we need to remember them and that were lives were not lost in vain,” said Vincent Vincent, community relations officer for the city of Dothan.

First responders from the area will be in attendance at the public event, which will last approximately an hour-and-a-half.

Attendees are encouraged to wear face masks, which will be available at the door.

Sable Riley is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at sriley@dothaneagle.com or 334.712.7915. Support her work and that of other Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com.

