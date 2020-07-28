Dothan duo arrested after stolen firearms found in their possession

Two Dothan men were arrested Monday following a traffic stop that led to the recovery of two stolen firearms.

Robert Lee Moore, 18, and Nautica Fabiyon Neal, 21, are charged with second-degree receiving stolen property.

“Monday officers made contact with Moore and Neal during a traffic stop,” Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said. “A vehicle search was conducted a stolen firearm was found under Moore and Neal’s vehicle seat. A check was run on each gun. The information released informed the officer both guns were previously reported stolen.”

Both Moore and Neal are booked in the Houston County Jail on bonds totaling $15,000.

Follow Michele Forehand on Twitter @micheleforehan1

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.