Dothan duo charged with possession of sawed off shotgun

Two Houston County men faces charges after police say a sawed-off shotgun was found in their possession Friday.
Dewayne Desheun Thornton, 21, and Kevarus Kemion Washington, 19, are both charged with possession of a sawed-off shotgun.
“A patrol officer stopped the two suspects in the area of Third Avenue Friday,” Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said. “After speaking with the two suspects, the officer was informed about a shotgun. During the investigation it was determined the shotgun’s length was below the Alabama’s legal limit and the shotgun had been in both suspects' possession.”
Both Thornton and Washington were released from jail on a $15,000 bond each.
