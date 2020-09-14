 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dothan duo charged with possession of sawed off shotgun
0 comments

Dothan duo charged with possession of sawed off shotgun

Only $5 for 5 months

Two Houston County men faces charges after police say a sawed-off shotgun was found in their possession Friday.

Dewayne Desheun Thornton, 21, and Kevarus Kemion Washington, 19, are both charged with possession of a sawed-off shotgun.

“A patrol officer stopped the two suspects in the area of Third Avenue Friday,” Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said. “After speaking with the two suspects, the officer was informed about a shotgun. During the investigation it was determined the shotgun’s length was below the Alabama’s legal limit and the shotgun had been in both suspects' possession.”

Both Thornton and Washington were released from jail on a $15,000 bond each.

Dothan duo charged with possession of sawed off shotgun

Dewayne Desheun Thornton
0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert