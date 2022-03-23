Dothan fire medic arrested for stealing large amount of fentanyl

A Dothan fire medic has been arrested for stealing a large amount of fentanyl from the Dothan Fire Department.

Jesse R. Taylor, of Rehobeth, is charged with second-degree theft of property and trafficking fentanyl. He’s also been sent a notice of employment termination.

Personnel with the fire department noticed narcotics were missing from a storage facility during a routine inventory and notified Dothan police. The investigation determined that 42 one-dose vials of fentanyl, a schedule II controlled substance, had been stolen sometime around mid-February.

Substances in that schedule have a high potential for abuse, which may lead to severe psychological or physical dependence. Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is 50 to 100 times stronger than morphine.

Taylor was put on administrative leave on Wednesday, March 16, until the investigation led to his arrest on Tuesday.

Dothan Police Chief Will Benny said the investigation determined that Taylor was responsible for the theft of medication as he had access to the storage facility due to his job title.

On Wednesday, Benny said there is no evidence that he sold the drugs or disposed of it. However, he declined to comment on whether the drugs had been recovered as the Drug Enforcement Administration and U.S. Attorney’s Office are investigating the case as well. Additional federal charges are possible.

The City of Dothan will follow Dothan personnel rules and regulations concerning his due process.

“It is disturbing to all when a member of the public safety community violates the trust placed on them by the citizens they serve,” Benny stated. “The Dothan Fire Department and Chief Larry Williams have been transparent and assisted in the investigation in every way possible. By the nature of Taylor’s position in the fire department, he was able to access the storage location and remove the medication without suspicion until the inventory revealed the discrepancy. There are no other suspects in this case.”

