Dothan inmate assaults officer at hospital in attempt to escape

A Dothan inmate faces new charges after assaulting an officer at a local hospital while attempting to escape.
Kimberly Zann Griggs, 31, is charged with second-degree assault, first-degree criminal mischief, and first-degree escape.
Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said Griggs was an inmate at the Dothan City Jail facing drug charges. She was at a local hospital receiving treatment and was in the process of being released when she stated that she was not going back to jail and caused physical injury to the officer, Owens said. Griggs allegedly struck at the officer with a closed fist and grabbed a Jaco medical cart, causing it to overturn.
Griggs then attempted to escape from the officer, but was unsuccessful.
Bonds on her new charges total $60,000.
She is currently at the Dothan City Jail.
Sable Riley
Reporter II
History nut. Dr. Pepper drinker. Mom.
