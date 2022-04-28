Dothan man accused of 33 sex crimes against children

Following his initial arrest last week, a Dothan man is now accused of 33 sex crimes against children, according to Dothan police.

Jason Dean Burdeshaw, 45, was first charged with two count of enticing a child for immoral purposes and arrested by Dothan police after investigating alleged inappropriate contact between Burdeshaw and juveniles under the age of 16.

As the investigation progressed, additional evidence was discovered that has led to a host of additional charges against Burdeshaw.

On Wednesday, Burdeshaw was charged with two counts of first-degree sexual abuse, 10 counts of second-degree sexual abuse, two counts of second-degree rape, and 17 counts of second-degree sodomy.

He is being held without bond at the Houston County Jail as an active investigation is likely to yield additional charges.

Due to the sensitive nature of the case and juvenile privacy laws, authorities are not releasing additional information at this time.

