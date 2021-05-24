Dothan man accused of beating infant

A Dothan man was arrested for cruelly beating a 19-month-old in his care.

Leveticus Devontae Timpson, 22, is being charged with torture/willful abuse of a child less than 2.

Dothan Police Sgt. Tim Mullis said police were notified after someone else took the child to a local hospital with several bruises that indicated possible abuse.

The child was treated and released from the hospital. Timpson was arrested by police on Thursday.

He was released from jail on Friday on a $15,000 bond.

Information is limited in the case due to the nature of the crime, Mullis said.

