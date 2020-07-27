Dothan man accused of burglarizing multiple residences, vehicle

A Dothan man was arrested Saturday after police say he burglarized two residences and one vehicle.
Cory Gray, 20, is charged with second-degree burglary, third-degree burglary, and breaking and entering a motor vehicle.
“On July 26, Mr. Gray allegedly unlawfully entered an apartment located on South Brannon Stand Road while the resident was inside and stole a laptop and bracelets valued at $4,000,” Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said. “He also attempted to unlawfully enter a 2012 Toyota Tacoma pickup truck. Nothing was stolen from the vehicle. Mr. Gray is also accused of burglarizing a residence located in the 200 block of Corey Drive. No one was at home at the incident occurred and no items were reported stolen.”
Gray is out of jail on bonds totaling $50,000.
