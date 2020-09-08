 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dothan man accused of choking girlfriend during altercation
0 comments
top story

Dothan man accused of choking girlfriend during altercation

Only $5 for 5 months

A Dothan man was arrested Saturday after police say he choked his girlfriend during a physical altercation.

Keymon Akeem McCarter, 26, is charged with domestic violence-strangulation.

According to police, officers responded to a domestic violence call and when officers arrived, the victim informed officers what occurred.

“During the investigation it was determined, McCarter and is girlfriend were involved in a physical altercation when he allegedly grabbed the victim by her neck at began choking her,” Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said.

The victim was treated on scene.

McCarter is out of jail on a $15,000 bond.

Dothan man accused of strangling girlfriend during altercation

Keymon Akeem McCarter

 Houston County Sheriff's Office
0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert