Dothan man accused of choking girlfriend during altercation

A Dothan man was arrested Saturday after police say he choked his girlfriend during a physical altercation.
Keymon Akeem McCarter, 26, is charged with domestic violence-strangulation.
According to police, officers responded to a domestic violence call and when officers arrived, the victim informed officers what occurred.
“During the investigation it was determined, McCarter and is girlfriend were involved in a physical altercation when he allegedly grabbed the victim by her neck at began choking her,” Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said.
The victim was treated on scene.
McCarter is out of jail on a $15,000 bond.
