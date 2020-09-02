Dothan man accused of committing illegal sex acts with minor

A Dothan man was arrested Tuesday after police say he allegedly committed multiple illegal sex acts on a minor female victim.

Jacob Brian Hartley, 24, is charged with enticing a child/immoral purpose, and three counts of statutory rape.

According to police, the incidents began in mid-August.

“After the alleged incidents occurred, a parent of the victim took the minor child to the Southeast Child Advocacy Center, and law enforcement was notified,” Dothan Police Sgt. Tim Mullis said. “During the investigation, it was determined the minor who is under the age of 16 met Hartley on social media. After the two met, conversations continued which led to Hartley asking the minor to meet for sex acts. The illegal sex acts occurred on three different occasions.”

Hartley is out of jail on bonds totaling $55,000.

“I want to take this time to urge all parents to pay close attention to your child’s social media applications,” Mullis said. “Pay attention, and if you see anything out of the normal question your child and or call law enforcement. This crime is not going away.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.