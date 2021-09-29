 Skip to main content
Dothan man accused of punching, choking son during argument
Dothan man accused of punching, choking son during argument

Ray Centrel Thomas

Ray Centrel Thomas, 30, of Dothan

 Dothan Police Department

A Dothan man is facing felony charges after being seen beating his juvenile son during argument.

Ray Centrel Thomas, 30, is being charged with the willful abuse of a child under 18 and second-degree domestic violence by strangulation.

Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said Thomas was at a residence in the 800 block of Lagrand Drive on Sept. 26 where he was having a disagreement with his juvenile son.

“Thomas apparently punched the victim several times in the face and ribcage and choked him to the point he couldn’t breathe,” Owens said.

He was later arrested and his bond was set at $45,000.

According to court documents, Thomas was out on bond for a previous domestic-related burglary charge when he was arrested. Records show that Thomas has a history of committing violent and drug-related crimes.

