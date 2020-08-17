You are the owner of this article.
Dothan man arrested after exposing private parts to police
A Dothan man was arrested after police say he exposed his private parts to patrol officers Friday in the 3100 block of East Main Street.

Vincent O’Brian Goodson Sr., 47, is charged with exposure or lewd act in public, which is a misdemeanor crime.

According to police, officers were conducting foot patrol in the area when the officers encountered a group of individuals gathered in the area.

“As officers approached the group, Mr. Goodson allegedly attempted to pull his pants down, and officers instructed him not to do so,” Dothan Police Sgt. Tim Mullis said. “However, Mr. Goodson disobeyed the order and pulled down his pants down exposing his private parts to the officers.”

Goodson was taken into custody without further incident.

Man arrested after exposing private body parts to police

Vincent O’Brian Goodson Sr.

 Dothan Police Department
