Dothan man arrested after performing illegal sex acts with a minor
A Houston County man faces multiple sex crime charges after police say he performed illegal sex acts on a minor family member.

Christopher Blake Jenkins, 35, is charged with three counts of first-degree sodomy.

According to police, law enforcement received information pertaining to alleged crime last week from a family member of the victim.

“During the investigation, information was provided to law enforcement that Jenkins allegedly committed the crimes between Sept. 1, 2012 and Dec. 1, 2012,” Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said. “At the time of the alleged crime, the victim was under the age of 12.”

Jenkins is out of jail on bonds totaling $180,000.

Christopher Blake Jenkins

 Houston County Sheriff's Office
