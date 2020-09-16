Dothan man arrested after stolen handgun found in his possession

A Dothan man was arrested Tuesday after police responded to an unrelated call in the 3400 block of Dena Drive.
Rashun Tylik Spencer of Dothan is charged with second-degree receiving stolen property.
“Officers were responding to an unrelated call in the area when officers made contact with Spencer,” Dothan Police Department Sgt. Tim Mullis said. “After making contact with Spencer, a stolen firearm was found in his possession.”
Spencer is out pf jail on a $15,000 bond.
