Dothan man arrested after stolen handgun found in his possession
A Dothan man was arrested after a stolen handgun was found in his possession during a traffic stop Thursday.

Patrick Allen Parrish Jr., 32, of Dothan, is charged with second-degree receiving stolen property.

Police say the weapon was in plain sight as the officer conducted the traffic stop in the 400 block of South Appletree Street. A check run on the handgun revealed the firearm had been reported stolen.

Parrish is in the Houston County Jail. No bond information is available.

Patrick Allen Parrish Jr.

 Houston County Jail
