Dothan man arrested after using false identity to sign jail records

A Houston County man was arrested Tuesday after police say he provided false information to law enforcement and signed multiple jail documents using a fake name during an arrest last month.

Christopher Thomas Wratchford, 34, is charged with one count of identity theft, one count of using false information to avoid arrest and four counts of second-degree forgery.

“On August 24, an officer made contact with Mr. Wratchford in the 900 block of Eastwood Drive, and during the incident drug paraphernalia was found in his possession,” Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said. “Mr. Wratchford provided the officer with a fake name and fake Social Security number. Once the suspect was transported to the jail, he signed multiple jail documents with the fake name.”

Wratchford is in the Houston County Jail with bonds totaling $120,000.

