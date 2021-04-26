 Skip to main content
Dothan man arrested for beating stranger with rake
Reginald Randal Glanton, 43, of Dothan

 Sable Riley

Dothan police said a man approached an apparent stranger at his home, accused him of stealing his property, and then beat him with a wooden rake.

Reginald Randal Glanton, 43, of Dothan, was charged with second-degree assault and third-degree theft of property for crimes that occurred on March 26.

Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said Glanton was at a residence in the 500 block of N. Lena Street.

“Glanton walked up to the victim, accused him of taking his property, and struck the victim five to six times in the head with a wooden rake,” Owens said. “As some point, the victim dropped his phone and Glanton picked it up and took it.”

Owens said it appears that Glanton did not know the victim.

Glanton was arrested on warrants on Sunday with bonds totaling $25,000.

Sable Riley is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at sriley@dothaneagle.com or 334.712.7915. Support her work and that of other Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com.

