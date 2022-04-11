Dothan man arrested for drowning kittens

A Dothan man was arrested for drowning three newborn kittens in a container on Sunday.

Jack Richard Chafin, 67, was charged with three counts of aggravated cruelty to animals by Dothan police.

Dothan police officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Westgate Parkway to an animal cruelty complaint. Upon arrival, officers discovered a trash can filled with water and inside was another container which had three deceased kittens inside it.

“The investigation into this matter revealed the three kittens were only one day old at the time they were intentionally put into the water,” Dothan police said. “The owner’s intentional actions were his own way of euthanizing the kittens because he did not want them.”

Chafin’s bond was set at $15,000.

“We would encourage anyone who decides they no longer want their pet or may be struggling to provide adequate care for their pet and decide they can no longer do so to seek assistance,” Dothan police stated.

Residents in Dothan can contact Dothan Animal Services at 334-615-4620 during regular business hours or after hours at 334-615-3000. Dothan Animal Services works diligently to rehome pets and has an extremely high success rate. There are also national organizations that work with individuals to rehome pets as well.

