Dothan man arrested for exploiting elderly person
Dothan man arrested for exploiting elderly person

  • Updated
Joseph Wade Griffith

Joseph Wade Griffith, 54, of Dothan

 Dothan Police Department

A Dothan man was arrested for allegedly stealing money from an elderly relative.

Joseph Wade Griffith, 54, was charged with first-degree financial exploitation of an elderly person on Wednesday, according to arrest records.

Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said Griffith is accused of taking around $3,000 from a relative over the age of 65 between July 1 and Sept. 22.

Griffith was acting as her caretaker, he said.

His bond was set at $30,000.

