Dothan man arrested for exploiting elderly person

A Dothan man was arrested for allegedly stealing money from an elderly relative.
Joseph Wade Griffith, 54, was charged with first-degree financial exploitation of an elderly person on Wednesday, according to arrest records.
Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said Griffith is accused of taking around $3,000 from a relative over the age of 65 between July 1 and Sept. 22.
Griffith was acting as her caretaker, he said.
His bond was set at $30,000.
