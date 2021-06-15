Dothan man arrested for exposing himself has history of erratic behavior

A 9-1-1 caller told police on Sunday that a man was acting erratically on South Oates Street, throwing bricks and other items onto the roadway.

Before Dothan police arrived on scene, he had stripped off his clothes, Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said.

Police arrested 31-year-old Brent Rakeem Barber and charged him with exposure in public and appearing in a public place under the influence.

Owens said police came into contact with him in the 500 block of South Oates Street, where he was standing nude near the road.

“We believe he was impaired by an unknown substance,” Owens said.

He was released from jail Monday, according to court records.

Barber has a history of erratic behavior. In 2020, he pleaded guilty to second-degree arson charge from a 2019 incident in which he started a fire at the home of an acquaintance. Police previously told the Dothan Eagle that Barber set the fire because his acquaintance did not want to be in a relationship with Barber.

The judge sentenced him to 10 years in prison, but suspended the sentence and ordered Barber to five years of probation, court records show.

In 2012, Barber was sentenced to 15 years in prison for a string of eight local burglaries after pleading guilty. He received early release.

