Dothan man arrested for possessing child pornography

Police arrested a Dothan man after tracking a video depicting child pornography to his accounts.

William Robert Kelley, 26, is being charged with possession of children pornography with intent to disseminate.

Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said the investigation started in February of this year after receiving a tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force that a graphic video was distributed on a social media application.

The Dothan Police Department investigated who was receiving the image and on Wednesday, served a search warrant at Kelley’s address in the 1200 block of Cannon Drive. Investigators seized multiple electronic devices.

Kelley’s bond was set at $30,000.

Owens said more charged are pending forensic analysis of his devices.

