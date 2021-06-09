Dothan man arrested for purposely striking woman with car

A Dothan man was arrested for intentionally striking a woman with his car.
Robert Shaw Jr., 24, is being charged with second-degree assault, according to arrest records.
Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said officers responded to the 400 block of Mallon Street in reference to a pedestrian struck by a motor vehicle on Tuesday. Investigators determined that the victim was struck on purpose, causing injury to her lower body. She was treated by first responders at the scene.
Owens said it appears that the woman and an acquaintance of Shaw were having a verbal argument when he interfered by hitting her with his car.
Shaw’s bond was set at $5,000.
