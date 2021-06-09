 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dothan man arrested for purposely striking woman with car
0 Comments
alert

Dothan man arrested for purposely striking woman with car

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Robert Shaw Jr.

Robert Shaw Jr., 24, of Dothan

 Sable Riley

A Dothan man was arrested for intentionally striking a woman with his car.

Robert Shaw Jr., 24, is being charged with second-degree assault, according to arrest records.

Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said officers responded to the 400 block of Mallon Street in reference to a pedestrian struck by a motor vehicle on Tuesday. Investigators determined that the victim was struck on purpose, causing injury to her lower body. She was treated by first responders at the scene.

Owens said it appears that the woman and an acquaintance of Shaw were having a verbal argument when he interfered by hitting her with his car.

Shaw’s bond was set at $5,000.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Take a look inside an impact crater on Mars

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert