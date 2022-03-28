Dothan man arrested for robbing mother of cellphone

A Dothan man was arrested for showing up his mother’s house and threatening harm if she did not hand over her cellphone according to a police report.

Danny Dewayne Williams, 43, is being charged with third-degree robbery for the incident that happened last week.

Dothan Police Lt. Ronald Hall said Williams’ mother had previously banned him for her residence. Still, he showed up to her home in the 2800 block of Webb Road on March 24 and used an object to threaten bodily harm to the victim if she did not give him her property.

Williams was arrested several days later and his bond was set at $15,000.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.