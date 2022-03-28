 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Dothan man arrested for robbing mother of cellphone

  • Updated
  • 0
Danny Dewayne Williams

Danny Dewayne Williams, 43, of Dothan

 Dothan Police Department

A Dothan man was arrested for showing up his mother’s house and threatening harm if she did not hand over her cellphone according to a police report.

Danny Dewayne Williams, 43, is being charged with third-degree robbery for the incident that happened last week.

Dothan Police Lt. Ronald Hall said Williams’ mother had previously banned him for her residence. Still, he showed up to her home in the 2800 block of Webb Road on March 24 and used an object to threaten bodily harm to the victim if she did not give him her property.

Williams was arrested several days later and his bond was set at $15,000.

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Blinken: Nuclear deal the best way to cap Iran nuclear activity

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert