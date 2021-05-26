Dothan man arrested for sexual abuse of child under 12

COTTONWOOD – Officers arrested a Dothan man in a sexual abuse case involving a child under 12.
Danny Lee Pace, 28, formerly of Cottonwood, is being charged with sexual abuse of a child under 12.
Pace is alleged to have had sexual contact with the child on Metcalf Street, according to the Cottonwood Police Department.
Officers are still analyzing and reviewing evidence in an ongoing investigation. Additional charges may be forthcoming.
Pace was placed in the Houston County Jail on a $10,000 bond on Tuesday. He has since been released, according to arrest information.
