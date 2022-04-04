 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dothan man arrested for shooting at car occupied by children

  • Updated
  • 0
Roy Lee James

Roy Lee James, 34, of Dothan

 Dothan Police Department

A Dothan man was arrested for firing gunshots at a vehicle occupied by an adult and four juveniles on Friday.

Roy Lee James, 34, is charged with five counts of first-degree attempted assault, according to arrest records.

According to Dothan police, an altercation took place between one of James’ family members and one of the persons in the vehicle in the 100 block of Clayton Street at a public housing community. That altercation apparently led James to seek retaliation.

No one was injured during the incident.

James’ bond was set at $75,000.

