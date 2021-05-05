Dothan man arrested for slashing victim with box cutter

A Dothan man was arrested for slashing a male acquaintance with a box cutter, leaving the victim with serious injuries.

Tyrese D’Yrell Harper, 22, is charged with first-degree assault.

Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said Harper was with an acquaintance at a home in the 900 block of Fountain Street on Sunday.

“At one point during a verbal altercation, Harper confronted the victim and the victim and Harper began to physically fight,” Owens said. “Harper pulled out a sharp object we believe was a box cutter and slashed the victim’s torso, which required immediate medical attention.”

The victim is in the hospital and is expected to survive, according to Owens.

Harper’s bond was set at $30,000.

