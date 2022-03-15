Dothan man arrested for stealing car during test drive

A Dothan man has been charged with theft after stealing a vehicle from a local car lot during business hours.

Jeremy Jermaine Dortch, 40, was charged with first-degree theft of property, per arrest records.

Dothan police said an employee of the car lot located in the 3000 block of South Oates Street witnessed an individual being dropped off in the parking lot on Friday. The individual quickly got into a vehicle parked in the lot and drove away at a high rate of speed.

“This unapproved test drive was immediately recognized as a vehicle theft in progress and the Dothan Police Department was notified,” a Dothan Police Department press release stated. “Within minutes, officers located the stolen vehicle traveling on East Main Street.”

A traffic stop was conducted and the driver was taken into custody.

The bond in his case was set at $30,000.

