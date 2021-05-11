Dothan man arrested for stealing over $24K from employer

A Dothan man was arrested for allegedly stealing $24,000 from his employer over the course of 14 months, according to police.

Dakarai Anthony Jones, 21, is being charged with first-degree theft of property.

Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said the theft is believed to have begun in January 2020 and lasted through March of this year, during which time Jones allegedly stole over $24,000 from a business in the 3700 block of West Main Street.

Most of the money was stolen through a series of transactions where the employee sold a product or service, voided the transaction, and pocketed cash. Owens said the employer also noticed the cash drawer was lower than it should have been several times over the course of Jones’ employment.

Jones was arrested on Sunday and held on a $30,000 bond.

