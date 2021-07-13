Dothan man arrested for strangling girlfriend

Police arrested a Dothan man after a witness saw him strangle his girlfriend during an altercation.
Jose Mario Resendiz, 28, is being charged with second-degree domestic violence by strangulation.
Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said officers responded to the 700 block of Langley Drive.
“It’s alleged that Jose got into a physical altercation with the victim, with whom he has a dating relationship,” Owens said. “He grabbed the victim by the neck, causing her not to be able to breathe.”
Rezendiz was arrested and his bond was set at $30,000.
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Sable Riley
Reporter II
History nut. Dr. Pepper drinker. Mom.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.