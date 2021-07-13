Dothan man arrested for strangling girlfriend

Police arrested a Dothan man after a witness saw him strangle his girlfriend during an altercation.

Jose Mario Resendiz, 28, is being charged with second-degree domestic violence by strangulation.

Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said officers responded to the 700 block of Langley Drive.

“It’s alleged that Jose got into a physical altercation with the victim, with whom he has a dating relationship,” Owens said. “He grabbed the victim by the neck, causing her not to be able to breathe.”

Rezendiz was arrested and his bond was set at $30,000.

