Dothan man arrested for trying to kidnap ex

A Dothan man faces drug, theft, and kidnapping charges after taking his former dating partner at gunpoint.

Schuyler Antonio Jackson, 35, is being charged with first-degree attempted kidnapping, two counts of first-degree theft of property, first-degree robbery, and first-degree possession of marijuana.

Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said the man arrived at the mother of his child’s house in the 800 block of Mayfair Street on Tuesday. The victim, whom was Jackson had a prior dating relationship and at least one child with, gave Jackson a ride to local hotel.

“Before reaching the hotel, Jackson pulled out a silver handgun and made threats to harm himself and the victim,” Owens said. “He snatched the phone and keys out of the victim’s hands. When the victim and Jackson arrived at the hotel, the victim attempted to get away and Jackson pursued her with firearm in hand and took her from the roadway.”

Owens said Jackson drove her for approximately 30 feet before releasing her and fled to a hotel room that a friend had rented. A search warrant was eventually obtained by Dothan police, who’d responded to the scene. Officers found Jackson in the bathroom and discovered marijuana in the room.

Jackson’s bonds total $165,000.

