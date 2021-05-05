 Skip to main content
Dothan man arrested in Lowe's thefts linked to 2020 crime
Dothan man arrested in Lowe's thefts linked to 2020 crime

A Dothan man has finally been identified in a 2020 theft in which he is accused of breaking into a grocery store’s cash room and stealing $7,000 from the safe.

Willie Earl Vinson, 45, is being charged with first-degree theft of property for the 2020 crime and two counts of third-degree theft of property for thefts that occurred in April.

Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said Vinson was at a grocery store in the 3700 block of Ross Clark Circle on May 17, 2020.

“He entered a secure cash room by entering through a window,” Owens said. “He got into the safe and stole approximately $7,000 from the safe. He then took some of the money and bought two cases of beer from the store.”

Surveillance video captured the suspect, but police were unable to identify him until another theft occurred in April.

On April 13, Owens said Vinson went into the west side Lowe’s and took merchandise valued at $729 and left the business without paying. He later returned to the business and took another $678 worth of merchandise and left without paying a second time.

Vinson was identified through surveillance footage at Lowe’s and was taken into custody on Sunday.

He was also charged with resisting arrest and obstructing governmental operations.

His bonds totaled $30,000.

Willie Earl Vinson

Willie Earl Vinson, 45, of Dothan

 Sable Riley
