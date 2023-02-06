A Dothan man who was out of jail on bond in connection to a murder charge is now back in jail following his arrest for robbery, according to Dothan police.

According to a police press release, early Sunday morning police were called to the 500 block of North Foster Street in reference to a robbery of a person. After speaking to the female victim, it was determined she and the suspect, Jamie Emmanuel Townes, had an argument that led to him assaulting her and taking her purse and vehicle.

As a result, Townes, 31, was arrested and charged with one count of robbery third degree. He currently has no bond.

Part of the conditions of Townes being out on bond for the murder charge included that he would not to be involved in any criminal activity. His previous bond has been revoked, and Townes currently remains in the Houston County Jail.