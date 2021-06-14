 Skip to main content
Dothan man caught for using torch to burn through roommate's door
Dothan man caught for using torch to burn through roommate's door

  • Updated
James Lawrence Banks

James Lawrence Banks, 37, of Dothan

 Sable Riley

A Dothan man was nabbed by police after using a torch to burn down his roommate’s door.

James Lawrence Banks, 37, was charged with first-degree arson for the May 26 incident.

Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said Banks was at his home in the 400 block of East Selma Street when he allegedly caused damage to the structure by catching it on fire with the knowledge that his roommate was inside.

“He and the victim got into a verbal altercation and Bank used a propane tank with a torch attachment to burn the bedroom door in order to gain access,” Owens said.

Owens said the victim was not harmed in the incident and identified the suspect. Banks was caught by police over the weekend and his bond was set at $60,000.

