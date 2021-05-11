 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dothan man charged in bar brawl accused of breaking victim's jaw
0 comments
alert

Dothan man charged in bar brawl accused of breaking victim's jaw

{{featured_button_text}}

Police captured a Dothan man accused of being the aggressor in a brawl at Houligan’s Irish Pub.

Muhammad Jihad Kelly, 28, is charged with second-degree assault.

Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said surveillance footage from a bar in the 3600 Montgomery Highway the night of Feb. 14 showed Kelly getting into a physical altercation with the victim. The victim sustained a broken jaw during the fight.

Kelly was arrested on Friday with a bond set at $15,000.

Muhammad Jahid Kelly

Muhammad Jahid Kelly, 28, of Dothan

 Sable Riley
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Senate panel weighs US response to cyberattacks

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert