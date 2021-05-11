Dothan man charged in bar brawl accused of breaking victim's jaw

Police captured a Dothan man accused of being the aggressor in a brawl at Houligan’s Irish Pub.
Muhammad Jihad Kelly, 28, is charged with second-degree assault.
Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said surveillance footage from a bar in the 3600 Montgomery Highway the night of Feb. 14 showed Kelly getting into a physical altercation with the victim. The victim sustained a broken jaw during the fight.
Kelly was arrested on Friday with a bond set at $15,000.
Sable Riley
Reporter II
History nut. Dr. Pepper drinker. Mom.
