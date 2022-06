A Dothan man has been charged in relation to an alleged sexual assault in the 400 block of North Oates Street on Friday, according to Dothan police.

Police said Anthony Paul Salmon, 37, has been charged with one count of sexual abuse first degree and one count of attempted rape first degree.

When officers reported to the scene, a female who was not identified said the suspect had sexually assaulted her and attempted to rape her. No bond had been set for Salmon as of Friday afternoon.