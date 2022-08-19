Dothan man charged with attempted murder

A Dothan man has been charged with attempted murder after he allegedly slashed another man across the torso with a knife on Wednesday.

Dothan police say the two men engaged in a physical altercation while inside a local business in the 1600 block of Westgate Parkway.

During the altercation, Steven Tyler McNeill, 31, of Dothan, pulled a knife and slashed the victim across his torso causing an extremely large laceration.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where he immediately underwent surgery for his injury. The victim is expected to make a full recovery.

McNeill was charged with one count of attempted murder. His bond was set at $100,000.