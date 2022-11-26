Dothan man charged with capital murder during a burglary

Houston County Sheriff’s Office investigators have charged a Dothan man with capital murder in a shooting death on Sunrise Drive off Fortner Street in southwest Dothan.

Brent Terrell Guilford, 35, of Herring Street is charged with capital murder during a burglary. The victim is Lashann Tavaers Poke Sr., 41, of Dothan.

The sheriff’s office responded to a firearm assault on Sunrise Drive at or about 3:35 a.m. Friday. Deputies were on the scene at or about 3:40 a.m. and determined that a male had been shot.

Information was gathered and information on the suspect was put out immediately. Guilford was taken into custody at or about 4:59 a.m. without incident.

Guilford was placed in the Houston County Jail on no bond.

The case is still ongoing. The sheriff’s office thanks the citizens who provided information and Dothan Police Department for its assistance in the case.