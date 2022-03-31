 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Dothan man charged with domestic violence strangulation

  • Updated
  • 0
Robert Allen Maddox Jr.

Robert Allen Maddox Jr.

A Dothan man, who reportedly is a Headland police officer, was arrested Thursday on domestic violence strangulation charges after he allegedly threw a female down and choked her, according to a Dothan Police Department news release.

Robert Allen Maddox Jr., 24, was charged with one count of domestic violence strangulation. His bond was set at $30,000,

Police said on Tuesday a female, who was not identified, reported that during the first week of March, 2022, she was the victim of a domestic violence situation. She told investigators that the incident escalated to the point she was thrown on the floor and then choked, cutting her airway off and she could not breathe.

WTVY reported Thursday that Maddox is a Headland Police Department officer.

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Here are the most stressed states in the U.S.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert