Dothan man charged with domestic violence strangulation

A Dothan man, who reportedly is a Headland police officer, was arrested Thursday on domestic violence strangulation charges after he allegedly threw a female down and choked her, according to a Dothan Police Department news release.

Police said on Tuesday a female, who was not identified, reported that during the first week of March, 2022, she was the victim of a domestic violence situation. She told investigators that the incident escalated to the point she was thrown on the floor and then choked, cutting her airway off and she could not breathe.