Dothan man charged with enticing child

A Dothan man was jailed for enticing a child for immoral purposes on Tuesday.

Jason Dean Burdeshaw, 45, of Dothan, is being charged with two counts of enticing a child to enter a vehicle or house for immoral purposes and is currently being held without bond.

On Tuesday, the Dothan Police Department was notified of possible inappropriate contact between an adult male and a juvenile under the age of 16.

The investigation led to his arrest and additional charges are possible as the probe continues.

Due to the sensitive nature of the case and juvenile privacy laws, Dothan police are not releasing further details.

