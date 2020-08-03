Dothan man charged with making terrorist threats

A Houston County man was arrested Sunday on an outstanding warrant for making terrorist threats.
Shane Allen Watson, 24, is charged with making terrorist threats on May 27.
According to police, Watson allegedly called a business in the 1600 block of Ross Clark Circle where he made threats toward an employee over a custody dispute.
“The employee felt she was in danger and contacted police,” Dothan police Lt. Scott Owens said. “Officers issued a warrant for Watson’s arrest and he was apprehended by officers Sunday.”
Watson is out of jail on a $10,000 bond.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.