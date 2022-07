An ongoing investigation by the Dothan Police Department led to the Thursday arrest of a Dothan man on multiple sex crimes.

Timothy David Lloyd, 35, of Dothan was arrested and charged with 31 counts of Sexual Abuse First Degree and 25 counts of Sodomy First Degree. His bond was set at $1.965 million.

Due to the sensitive nature of this case, the Dothan Police Department is not releasing any further details.